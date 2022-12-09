Young father crushed to death by lorry day before British

Max Sviridov, 37, was all set to propose to his girlfriend of three years Veslava Kaslej, 41, when he was struck and crushed by an oncoming HGV lorry. His life came to a tragic end on November 24 at around 6.30pm when he was out riding his brand-new Honda Fireblade down the A47 to a friend’s house when he came off the motorbike and was hit by the vehicle. The Russian events worker, who lived in Woodford, East London, leaves behind a devastated girlfriend and son.

The dad-of-one had been just one day away from being granted British citizenship, while the couple had plans to marry.

Max had waited nearly 15 years for British citizenship and he planned on marrying Veslava as soon as it was granted.

The day after his death, a letter arrived at his flat congratulating him on becoming British.

Discussing the tragedy with MyLondon, Veslava and her sister Valentina Bogdevic, 40, said that Max had gone to visit a friend in Peterborough who needed help.

Afterwards, he decided to take a short 30-minute drive to another friend for a cup of tea.

However, when Max failed to turn up at his friend’s house, his friend called his girlfriend Veslava to ask whether she knew his whereabouts.

Veslava and Valentina learned the devastating news when they checked his phone’s location on their joint iCloud storage.

