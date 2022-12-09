Zoey Deutch Said She Auditioned For “The White Lotus” And Didn’t

So, by now, even if you haven’t fully caught up on The White Lotus, you’ve definitely seen the hype over the show’s second season.
Basically, Sicily + wildly jealous characters + the strangest fashion choices + a dead body washing up on shore = the most chaotic season ever.
One character in particular that has gotten a TON of people talking is Tanya’s Gen Z assistant (with some questionable fashion sense) Portia, played by Haley Lu Richardson.
And while I personally can’t imagine anyone but Haley in the role, we just learned that the role was almost played by a different actor…
In a recent interview with BuzzFeed, Zoey shared that she actually auditioned for the role of Portia, before it ultimately went to her close friend Haley.
She even shared that while she didn’t end up with the role, fans still seem to think she’s the one starring in The White Lotus.
She told BuzzFeed, “My dear friend Haley got the role. But I’m still getting credit for it, which is great. I didn’t get it, but I’m still in it in a way. People are tweeting me like, ‘Who’s who? They’re the same person!'”
Now that we’ve cleared up the confusion…does this mean we can get a Zoey Deutch + Haley Lu Richardson movie sometime soon? 🙏
Or, what about a Zoey Deutch-filled third season of The White Lotus?
