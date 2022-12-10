Biden grants more aid for Ukraine as Russia ‘expands’ nuclear

Joe Biden has approved £224million in military aid for Ukraine to strengthen air defences, a news report has claimed. The memo released by the White House comes as the US Defence Secretary warned that Russia is “expanding and modernising its nuclear arsenal”.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin claimed on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly suggested he could use nuclear weapons after facing setbacks in Ukraine.

Mr Austin’s remarks are in line with a recent Pentagon policy document on nuclear arms.

Russia has the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world, with close to 6,000 warheads, according to experts.

He said: “Russia is also modernising and expanding its nuclear arsenal.