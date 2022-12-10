Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Are Fed Up and Uninstalling the

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are starting to get fed up with the game, resulting in people uninstalling it. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a very interesting sequel as other battle royales have continued to be updated for years without creating a new game. However, Warzone was plagued with all kinds of problems, resulting in Activision having to build a new game from the ground up with longevity in mind. However, this also meant making some big changes to the game, some of which have upset players. While the general formula of the game is the same, it plays very differently and is far more tactical and “realistic” for lack of a better term. The TTK is fast, the pacing of matches are very different due to how much harder it is to gain things like loadouts, and more.

Some people are big fans of this, some really dislike the changes. It’s also worth noting that the game is excessively buggy. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has major lag and crashing problems, loot sometimes gets stuck and you can’t pick it up, and so on. The problems are extremely annoying and can really ruin the experience, especially if you’re playing well and all of a sudden the game crashes and ruins everything. Some fans have gotten so fed up, they’ve taken to Reddit to announce their departures from the game. Many are stating that they will not be returning to the game until the problems are fixed and will even be uninstalling the game for the time being. Some even stated that they actually like the game at a foundational level, but the bugs and crashes are just too much to bear right now.

As of right now, it remains to be seen when Raven Software will begin addressing the major issues. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been plagued with problems for nearly a full month and it doesn’t seem to be getting much better. Given a new mid-season update is on the way with new content next week, maybe it will address some of the gameplay issues in Warzone 2.

