Categories
Finance

Sunak versus the strikes


Rishi Sunak confronted a growing wave of industrial unrest facing the UK with tough new proposals for anti-strike laws, but will they work?

We explore how the prime minister is handling the challenges of the winter ahead and whether we’re any closer to a “Sunakism”.

Plus, we discuss the Edinburgh Reforms of financial services and whether they will boost growth and help the City of London flourish after Brexit.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with chief UK political columnist Robert Shrimsley, deputy opinion editor Miranda Green, political editor George Parker and business editor Dan Thomas.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @SebastianEPayne

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters

Audio: BBC / Sky

View our accessibility guide.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.