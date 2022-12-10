The Callisto Protocol Patch Adds Ray-Traced Reflections On Xbox

The Callisto Protocol didn’t have the smoothest launch, suffering from some performance issues in certain scenarios. A new patch is out now on console that includes bug fixes and improvements, along with a new graphics feature on Xbox Series X.
People playing on Microsoft’s beefiest console will now see ray-traced reflections. Even more improvements are coming, too. “We are working daily on optimizations for all platforms and are listening to your feedback,” developer Striking Distance said on Twitter. “Thanks for your patience.”