Week at a glance: Metaverse in 2023; Q&A: Shamsuddin Jasani;

Part 1: Crystal-gazing into the Metaverse in 2023 – Achieving scale & biz implications

In this two-part series, Adgully gazes into the crystal ball to decode the growing march of the Metaverse and its implications across the industry.

Part 2 – Metaverse challenges in 2023: From virtual rapes to hardware issues

Even as we are regaled with wonderful stories about the rosy prospects of the Metaverse, we should not be overlooking or underestimating the dangers lurking under its dark underbelly. Part two of this report delves into the very real threats in the Metaverse, cybersecurity concerns, the regulatory aspects, hardware issues, and much more.

Shamsuddin Jasani on the 3 pillars of creativity and creating gems out of chaos

In a freewheeling video conversation with Adgully, Shamsuddin Jasani, CEO, Wunderman Thompson South Asia, speaks at length about the key developments in 2022, the ‘Three pillars of creativity’, Martech and Commerce being the growth drivers for Wunderman Thompson in 2023, building long-term client-agency relationships, and more.

Times Now has been vindicated, retains its leadership in reach & TVTs: Rahul Shivshankar

Amid fingers pointed out at BARC’s operations, Rahul Shivshankar, Editorial Director and Editor-in-Chief, Times Now, has reiterated his belief in the TV ratings agency. Addressing a media roundtable on December 5, 2022, Shivshankar said that the current system in BARC is clean and that “the process suggests there is absolute clarity”.

Despite mounting challenges, print news industry sees ad volume growth in 2022

The Indian newspaper industry went through tumultuous times during the COVID pandemic period. The unprecedented times brought about by the pandemic took a heavy toll on the industry, ravaging advertising revenue in its wake. Adding to the woes was the rising newsprint cost, which accounts for 30% to 35% of operational costs. But the industry is resilient; it caters to a vibrant and ever-evolving market.

“Sizzlin’ Hot is the boldest product for Doritos & one of our biggest launches”

In an exclusive interaction with Adgully, Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Brand Marketing – PepsiCo India, speaks at length about the newly launched Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot; the research and development for the new launch, how this is the first campaign for a flavour; how has the snacking market performed in the year 2022, and much more.

Consumers are now looking for the next great experience: Mehernosh Pithawalla

In conversation with Adgully, Mehernosh Pithawalla, Senior Vice President and Head of Brand and Strategic Insights, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, said, “With two prominent waves of COVID-19, we witnessed the biggest leapfrog in consumer behaviour – vast digital adoption owing to easier access to products and the convenience of home delivery.”

We want to make Indian consumers more proactive about their security: Pushkar Gokhale

In conversation with Adgully, Pushkar Gokhale, Business Head, Godrej Security Solutions, speaks about the idea behind the DVC, new brand marketing strategies Godrej Security Solutions is coming up with and so on.

Amit Butani on the 3 pillars fortifying Mumbai Free Duty’s marketing drive

In conversation with Adgully, Amit Butani, Vice President – Marketing and Strategic Partnerships, Mumbai Duty Free, speaks about catering to consumer demands in the post=pandemic period, the COVID effect, strengthening their marketing strategy, and more.

How Fujifilm remains committed to ‘Never Stop’ innovating for a better world

In conversation with Adgully, Tribhuwan Joshi, Lead – Brand and CSR, Fujifilm India, sheds light on how Fujifilm will “never stop” when it comes to innovating for a better world and a more sustainable society. Not every battle is yours to pick – Know which ones to pick & which to drop: Aakriti Vohra

In conversation with Adgully, Aakriti Vohra, India Delegate, LaLiga Global Network, speaks about the growing presence of women in the sports industry, lessons learned from the pandemic, crisis management, gender sensitivity and more.

The Ad Club’s Twitter account hacked

The Twitter account of the premier ad association of India, The Advertising Club (@TheAdClub_India) was hacked on November 22, 2022. This was shared in a press communiqué of The Ad Club.

‘Indian audio streaming market poised for the big jump’

Pocket FM, a personalised audio streaming platform, has been identifying creators with talent and nurturing them to take them to the next level. Let us hear from three such content creators who are actively engaging with the audience on Pocket FM.

Crystal-gazing into 2023: Synamedia’s big predictions for sports streaming, IP migration

As the year 2022 draws to a close, Adgully will be carrying a series of articles with leading names in the industry to do a recap of the major developments in the year gone by, as well as Crystal Gaze into 2023 to highlight the major trends that will dominate the industry in the coming year.

Maruti Suzuki’s Head of Marketing, Vinay Pant quits

Maruti Suzuki’s Head of Marketing Vinay Pant has put down on his paper, sources informed Adgully.