‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Fame, Shivangi Joshi Is In A

Celeb link-up and relationship rumours always keeps the fans on the edge of their seats, and they cannot simply wait to witness their favourite couples go ahead and take their relationship to the next level. And now, we have a new name being added to the list, making their fans go all excited. It is none other than, Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai.

For the unversed, the duo worked together as the leading pair for the iconic soap opera, Balika Vadhu 2. While their on-screen pairing gained massive popularity among their fans, they also wished the possibility of their chemistry together building up in real life as well. And now it seems, all their wishes might have turned true.

Recommended Read: Isha Ambani’s First-Ever Glimpse After She Embraced Motherhood From The Launch Of NMACC’s Website

While the link-up rumours of the duo had been circulating right from the days when the two began to work together, however it is only now that their relationship has begun. A source close to the couple confirmed their relationship and mentioned:

“Shivangi and Randeep were cordial with each other during the shoot of Balika Vadhu 2. Love found its way much after the show wound up. It’s been around three months since they started dating and by the looks of it, they are going strong. They have been spotted outside each other’s buildings on multiple occasions and also hit the gym together when time permits.”

However, when both of them were enquired about the same, they bluntly refused any such news. While Shivangi mentioned that she was completely unaware of the source of such rumours, Randeep on the other hand mentioned that they were just two best friends. In his words:

“Shivangi and I are just friends. I have very few friends and she is one of them.”

Check This Out: Ranbir Kapoor On Uttering ‘Daughter’ Says Fatherhood Hasn’t Hit Him: ‘Stars In My Brains Right Now’

For the unversed, Shivangi Joshi had made her name to the top of the league of television stars with her famous stint in the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This show was not only her debut in the telly world, but also helped her to become a household name in no time. And thankfully so, there has been no looking back for the actor ever since.

And it is during the course of this show that Shivangi was rumoured to be in a relationship with her co-star from the same show, Mohsin Khan. While there was never any official confirmation on the same by either of the two, it was later announced that the duo had parted ways.

Well, what do you think of Shivangi and Randeep?

Next Read: Priyanka Chopra Drops Cutesy Pictures Of Her Day-Out With Daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get App

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android or IOS (Apple)