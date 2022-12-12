10 Best Movies With No Oscar Nominations, According to IMDb

The Academy doesn’t always get it right. In 1942, they awarded Best Picture to My Green Valley over Citizen Kane. In 1991, Driving Miss Daisy beat Dead Poets Society. In 1994, Forrest Gump triumphed over both Pulp Fiction and The Shawshank Redemption. Not to mention, some iconic directors like Alfred Hitchcock and Stanley Kubrick never won competitive Oscars at all.





Indeed, over the years, many great films have been snubbed by the Oscars altogether but went on to become influential among filmmakers or beloved by audiences. Here are some of the finest films that received no Oscar nominations, according to the users of IMDb.

‘Memories of Murder’ (2003) – IMDb: 8.1/10

Memories of Murder is a crime thriller from Bong Joon-ho, loosely based on a series of real murders that took place in South Korea between 1986 and 1991. Song Kang-ho and Kim Sang-kyung are terrific as the two detectives investigating the case. It quickly became a cult sensation, drawing praise from all over the world.

Bong has said that the film was meant to be an indictment of South Korean society. “Maybe the main theme is precisely the anonymity of crime,” he has said. “The more I researched the case, the more I came to feel that the general social-political situation of that time was as much to blame as any individual.”

‘Rush’ (2013) – IMDb: 8.1/10

Rush is Ron Howard‘s sports drama about the rivalry between Formula One racers James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) and Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl). The two had a famously fraught relationship, which defined racing in the 1970s and culminated in a near-deadly incident on the track. Brühl gives one of his best performances, and the score by Hans Zimmer is excellent.

“I felt like it was a survival story, and a story of evolution,” Howard has said of the film. “Both guys have an idea of what it is they want to be, and they have a burning need beyond the obvious glare of the spotlight, they have voids to fill […] and like a lot of young men, they’re not thinking too much about what the price will be.”

‘Groundhog Day’ (1993) – IMDb: 8.1/10

Groundhog Day wasn’t the first time travel movie, but it established the ‘time loop’ trope as a vehicle for comedies. Not to mention, it was far more deserving of a Best Picture nod than The Fugitive starring Harrison Ford. It’s since become a beloved classic, with sweet and iconic performances from Andie MacDowell and Bill Murray.

“There is a nasty side of Bill that he wasn’t afraid to reveal in this film,” director Harold Ramis has said. “And there’s a tremendously generous and wise, knowing side that he comes to later which is as genuine in Bill as the nasty guy.”

‘Tokyo Story’ (1953) – IMDb: 8.2/10

Tokyo Story is the signature film by Japanese director Yasujirō Ozu. It’s a minimal, slow-paced drama about an elderly couple who travel to Tokyo to visit their adult children. It has come to be regarded as a landmark of world cinema. In particular, it features some striking editing choices, including the now-legendary cut to a shot of a vase.

Although it focuses on just one family, Ozu said the film is meant to represent the broader social changes that took place in Japan after World War II. “Through the growth of both parents and children, I described [in Tokyo Story] how the Japanese family system has begun to come apart,” he has said.

‘Heat’ (1995) – IMDb: 8.3/10

Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro star in this crime classic about the rivalry between an LAPD officer and a master thief. The film is notable for its intense shoot out scenes, and the unusually complex characters. “[Heat] isn’t a crime film to me,” director Michael Mann has said. “I don’t concern myself that much with genre categorization. To me, Heat was always a highly structured, realistic, symphonic drama.”

Mann published a sequel novel this year, and there are rumors that another movie might be in the works. Pacino has even said that, if another Heat film is made, he would like to see Timothée Chalamet take over his role.

‘A Man Escaped’ (1956) – IMDb: 8.3/10

A Man Escaped is a prison film from French director Robert Bresson. Based on a true story, it follows a member of the French Resistance (François Leterrier) who is taken prisoner by the Germans and begins plotting his escape. The film, like many of Bresson’s works, hugely influenced the French New Wave.

“There must be little elements of life, of reality, captured separately, little by little with the extraordinary machine which is the camera,” Bresson has said, explaining his approach to filmmaking. “Then when you put them together in a certain way, a sudden life comes out of it.”

‘Once Upon a Time in America’ (1984) – IMDb: 8.3/10

After establishing himself as a master of Westerns, Sergio Leone set his sights on the crime genre, delivering this epic about Jewish gangsters in New York City. Robert DeNiro and James Woods play the lead characters. The film’s American distributors recut it to two and a half hours, which received a lukewarm response. However, Leone’s original, much longer cut was released later to rave reviews.

“I’m fascinated with America,” Leone explains. “It’s this mixture of all these things—the contradictions, the youth, the growing pains—that makes it fascinating, that makes it unique. America is a dream mixed with reality. The most beautiful thing is that in America, without any notice, suddenly, dream becomes reality, reality becomes dream.”

‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012) – IMDb: 8.4/10

The Dark Knight received eight Oscar nominations, winning for Sound Editing and Heath Ledger‘s legendary performance as the Joker. However, the final installment in Christopher Nolan‘s caped crusader trilogy received no Oscar love at all, despite amazing work from Christian Bale and Tom Hardy. Rises wasn’t as instantly iconic as its predecessor, but it’s still a masterfully directed swan song for Gotham’s conflicted hero.

“Previous incarnations of Batman — particularly Tim Burton’s very brilliant films — were based on creating a very gothic world in which Batman felt quite natural,” Nolan has said. “We were trying to do something very different when we came to do our version of Batman. We wanted to have an ordinary world so that the figure of Batman would stand out and be extraordinary.”

‘Paths of Glory’ (1957) – IMDb: 8.4/10

Paths of Glory is Stanley Kubrick’s World War I drama, starring Kirk Douglas as a soldier leading his men through a doomed mission. Although not as technically groundbreaking as 2001 or as culturally relevant as Dr. Strangelove, Paths of Glory has since come to be regarded as one of the director’s masterpieces due to its striking but simple craftsmanship and handling of weighty themes.

Douglas and Kubrick made for a great duo. They bonded on set and even went for a therapy session together. “He was such a talent, but very difficult and troubled. Sometimes he confided in me.” Douglas has said about Kubrick. “So I had an idea: Why don’t we go see a psychiatrist together? And we went.”

‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ (1966) – IMDb: 8.8/10

When the spaghetti Westerns first came out, most critics and industry figures were dismissive of them, considering them to be inferior to their American counterparts. It was only years later that directors like Sergio Leone and Sergio Corbucci were recognized as masters of the genre. The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly was especially snubbed by the Academy. Clint Eastwood‘s stoic, steely-eyed performance was a highlight of that year, and at least deserved a nomination.

Leone has said that Eastwood’s acting is a key part of his movies and that he was mesmerized by the actor from first seeing him. “Clint, first of all, is a star,” the director explains. “[He] moves like a sleepwalker between explosions and hails of bullets, and he is always the same – a block of marble.”

