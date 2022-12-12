2022 World Tennis League Schedule including Kyrgios v Djokovic,

The World Tennis League in Dubai is set to begin on December 19th and finish on December 24th with some big names attending like Djokovic, Kyrgios and WTA number one Swiatek.
Tennis players preparing in the Gulf is a tale as old as time and most of the tennis elite spend the better part of December not far from Emirates. This is a new event that will feature four teams consisting of 18 players in total and they will go head-to-head. Teams are mixed with ATP players and WTA players playing together with the first day being December 19th.
We already know who will play who as Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Nick Kyrgios and Iga Swiatek will play Caroline Garcia. In the mixed doubles, we’ll see Monfils and Mirza play Garcia and Bopanna.
The day after we’ll see Djokovic take on Zverev as Sabalenka plays Rybakina. The mixed doubles will feature Dimitrov and Badosa taking on Thiem and Kontaveit. The rest of the schedule is shown below so check it out.
2022 World Tennis League Schedule of Play:
19 December:
Felix Auger-Aliassime v
Nick Kyrgios
Iga Swiatek v
Caroline Garcia
Gael Monfils & Sania Mirza v
Caroline Garcia & Rohan Bopanna
20 December:
Novak Djokovic v Alexander Zverev
Aryna Sabalenka v
Elena Rybakina
Grigor Dimitrov & Paula Badosa v
Dominic Thiem & Anett Kontaveit
21 December
Novak Djokovic v
Nick Kyrgios
Paula Badosa vCaroline Garcia
Grigor Dimitrov & Aryna Sabalenka v
Bianca Andreescu & Andreas Seppi
22 December:
Dominic Thiem v Gael Monfils
Anett Kontaveit v
Iga Swiatek
Alexander Zverev & Elena Rybakina v Eugenie Bouchard & Felix Auger-Aliassime
23 December:
Nick Kyrgios v
Alexander Zverev
Caroline Garcia v
Elena Rybakina
Rohan Bopanna & Bianca Andreescu v
Dominic Thiem & Anett Kontaveit
Novak Djokovic v
Felix Auger-Aliassime
Aryna Sabalenka v Iga Swiatek
Grigor Dimitrov & Paula Badosa v
Gael Monfils & Sania Mirza
24 December – Final
TBD
