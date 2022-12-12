2022 World Tennis League Schedule including Kyrgios v Djokovic,

The World Tennis League in Dubai is set to begin on December 19th and finish on December 24th with some big names attending like Djokovic, Kyrgios and WTA number one Swiatek.

Tennis players preparing in the Gulf is a tale as old as time and most of the tennis elite spend the better part of December not far from Emirates. This is a new event that will feature four teams consisting of 18 players in total and they will go head-to-head. Teams are mixed with ATP players and WTA players playing together with the first day being December 19th.

We already know who will play who as Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Nick Kyrgios and Iga Swiatek will play Caroline Garcia. In the mixed doubles, we’ll see Monfils and Mirza play Garcia and Bopanna.

The day after we’ll see Djokovic take on Zverev as Sabalenka plays Rybakina. The mixed doubles will feature Dimitrov and Badosa taking on Thiem and Kontaveit. The rest of the schedule is shown below so check it out.





2022 World Tennis League Schedule of Play:



19 December:



Felix Auger-Aliassime v

Nick Kyrgios

Iga Swiatek v

Caroline Garcia

Gael Monfils & Sania Mirza v

Caroline Garcia & Rohan Bopanna



20 December:

Novak Djokovic v Alexander Zverev

Aryna Sabalenka v

Elena Rybakina

Grigor Dimitrov & Paula Badosa v

Dominic Thiem & Anett Kontaveit



21 December



Novak Djokovic v

Nick Kyrgios

Paula Badosa vCaroline Garcia

Grigor Dimitrov & Aryna Sabalenka v

Bianca Andreescu & Andreas Seppi



22 December:



Dominic Thiem v Gael Monfils

Anett Kontaveit v

Iga Swiatek

Alexander Zverev & Elena Rybakina v Eugenie Bouchard & Felix Auger-Aliassime



23 December:



Nick Kyrgios v

Alexander Zverev

Caroline Garcia v

Elena Rybakina

Rohan Bopanna & Bianca Andreescu v

Dominic Thiem & Anett Kontaveit

Novak Djokovic v

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Aryna Sabalenka v Iga Swiatek

Grigor Dimitrov & Paula Badosa v

Gael Monfils & Sania Mirza

24 December – Final



TBD