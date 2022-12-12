24 Details Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Revealed In Their

After the trip went well, they decided that they wanted to be together, and tried to discuss some of the practicalities of dating. “She had a two week rule, which was very smart, that said we had to see each other in or around two weeks,” Harry said. Meghan added that it was often much easier for her to travel to London to see him. “Everything had to be so secretive,” she said. “It just accelerates your level of getting to know each other when you’re not out in the world in courtship, you’re just together.” On October 29, 2016, the couple said that Harry’s press secretary informed them that there were rumors that a story about Harry and Meghan’s relationship was about to break in the press, and encouraged the pair to go out and spend one last secret night together.