4 On-Screen Couples Who Are Relationship Goals

Here is a curation of four on-screen couples who make us crave for that perfect relationship.

Bollywood is to be blamed for all the hopeless romanticism that we have grown up with. Humans are suckers for romance and nothing can satisfy their guilty pleasure more than fictional romance. Romantic classics in Hindi cinema like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and other Shah Rukh Khan films are everybody’s go-to films when they look for love. However, in most cases either the couples are too idealistic to be real or are too toxic to look up to.

With the rise of OTT content, however, there have been portrayals of more real and relatable relationships. So, here is a curation of four on-screen couples who are relationship goals.

Little Things

Created by Dhruv Sehgal who also stars in the lead role alongside Mithila Palkar, the Netflix series Little Things is about the little things in a relationship that matter. The series focuses on Kavya Kulkarni (Palkar) and Dhruv Vats (Sehgal) who are in a live-in relationship in Mumbai. They top the list for being one of the most real and relatable couples on-screen as the series follows their everyday conversations, daily life, ups and downs, and fights and mendings of their relationship which will make you crave for one.

Please Find Attached

Starring Ayush Sharma and Barkha Singh, the Amazon Prime Mini TV series Please Find Attached follows the story of two office colleagues who decide to be flatmates and eventually fall in love with each other. “After realising how fast their relationship has been, Shaurya and Sanya decide to slow things down and enjoy being with each other. They start off by finding the ideal first date,” as described in the synopsis.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram- Leela

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed tragic romantic action film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram- Leela stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead. Though it is a dramatic portrayal of a couple who face a tragic ending, the couple makes for a couple goals for the struggle and effort they put into the relationship to be with each other despite the entire world trying to tear them apart and how they stand by each other through it all. The film, a tale of love, lust, and drama, is a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet with an Indian twist.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

While fans go gaga over the lead couple Naina Talwar and Kabir Thapar aka Bunny played by Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, it is Aditi and Taran (played by Kalki Koechlin and Kunaal Roy Kapur) who make for actual relationship goals. After loving Avinash Shiv aka Avi (played by Aditya Roy Kapur) one-sidedly for a long time, Aditi finally realised that she should love and marry someone who loves her back equally or more and gets married to Taran. In the film, she said, after meeting Taran she realised how love feels like and how being loved by someone unconditionally feels like. The film also shows how Taran accepts Aditi exactly the jhalli (crazy) way she is without any judgments and loves her the way she is.

