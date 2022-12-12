5 DIY Wreath Ideas That Are Low-Waste and Festive

If you like to keep things simple or enjoy a more natural look, Garden Therapy has made the perfect DIY wreath for you. To create a foraged wreath, simply gather your materials from outside or around your home. Look for things like evergreen branches, seed heads, pinecones, rosemary, eucalyptus, or other seasonal items. If you have a garden, this will give you a major advantage!

To make your greenery last longer, Garden Therapy suggests putting the cut stems immediately in water and misting your wreath.