5 Key Signs Your Relationship Is Failing, According To A Couples


Relationships are tricky and no one wants to feel like they’re wasting time. However, it’s not always easy to tell if your relationship is going well or if it’s failing.

There are the usual telltale signs your relationship is over, like lots of fighting and distrust, but there can also be less obvious signs that you don’t want to miss if you want to stay in love.

A couple’s counselor reveals the top five signs a relationship is failing fast:

1. Your partner disrespects you.

“One immediate sign is if a partner belittles the other and treats them with disrespect, privately or publicly,” says Barbara Bloomfield, a counselor and author of “Couple Therapy: Dramas of Love and Sex.”

2. Your partner emotionally abuses you.

“Another sign of emotional abuse can be a partner who is very charming and nice in public but who changes completely once the front door is closed. One of the first signs of domestic abuse is someone not wanting their partner to see friends and family or to work outside the home. This kind of behavior tends to come on gradually and is a sign of a controlling partner.”

3. You feel incompatible.

There are other warning signs, like not being able to think of things to talk about, or not wanting much physical contact; however, these things aren’t necessarily signs your relationship is dying and heading for rough waters.

Sometimes people just need assistance with learning how to properly communicate, and other times, a person’s childhood or upbringing can make them less inclined to touch.



