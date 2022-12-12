60 firefighters tackle blaze at an industrial estate in Sutton

Firefighters are responding to a blaze at an industrial estate in Sutton, London Fire Brigade has revealed.

The fire is said to have broken out in an industrial unit on Sandiford Road.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters rushed to the car repair workshop, where the majority of the single-storey unit is alight.

Crew members from Sutton, Wimbledon, New Malden and surrounding fire stations arrived at the industrial unit to tackle the blaze, the capital’s fire service added.

