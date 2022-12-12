88% married Indians feel excessive smartphone use is hurting

Srinagar: Around 88 per cent of married Indians feel that excessive smartphone use is hurting relationships.

This was revealed in the fourth edition of the Switch Off study titled ‘Smartphones and their impact on human relationships 2022’, focusing on the behavioural and psychological changes in relationships of married couples due to excessive use of smartphone devices.

Vivo conducted this study in association with Cybermedia Research (CMR) to find out the impact of excessive usage of smartphones on married couples and its effect on relationships.

Around 67% of people confessed to being on their phones even while they’re spending time with their spouse however 89% of respondents said that they spend less time engaging in relaxed conversation with their spouse than possible. With excessive smartphone usage, 66% of respondents feel that their relationship with their better halves has weakened.

Overindulgence in smartphones leads to psychological changes as 70% of people confess to getting irritated if their spouse interrupts them while they are engrossed in their smartphone.

In fact, married couples are mostly distracted while having a conversation with their partners as 69% of respondents confessed not being attentive enough while conversing with their spouse.

The findings also show that smartphone users agree that in-person engagements are more relaxing and they spend less time doing the same.

84% of respondents wish to spend more time with their spouse. People are accepting the problems and are willing to change.

88% of respondents agreed that increased usage of smartphones is hurting their relationship with their spouses. 90% of people would want to devote more leisure time to meaningful conversations with their spouses.