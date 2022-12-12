AAA Estimates Nearly 6.3 Million Floridians Will Travel Over the

New data from AAA estimates that 6.3 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more away from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, 2023. That’s an increase of nearly 108,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period in Florida.

National travel figures are also stronger this year than they were in 2021, yet slightly lower than pre-pandemic levels. An estimated 112.7 million Americans are forecast to travel during the year-end holidays, an increase of 3.6 million people over 2021 and the third busiest since AAA began tracking in 2000.

Nationwide, AAA reports that 90 percent of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations. In Florida specifically, nearly 5.8 million residents will take at least one holiday road trip (110,000 more than last year). And good news for road trippers: the state gas average has declined 41 cents per gallon since Nov. 10, and prices should dip even lower as the holidays get closer.

If you’re planning on flying, air travel will see a 14 percent increase over last year; nearly 7.2 million Americans are expected to fly. Flights and airports will be packed this holiday season, AAA warns, with demand for flights surging despite higher airline ticket prices.

Other modes of transportation are also rebounding in a big way: AAA estimates travel by bus, rail, and cruise ship will rise to 3.6 million this holiday season, a 23 percent increase over last year.