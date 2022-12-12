AAA Predicts Record Travel By Floridians Over End Of The Year

AAA is forecasting record-setting travel by Floridians between Christmas and New Year’s.

“AAA is expecting the number of Floridians traveling for the year end holidays to set a new all time record,” Mark Jenkins with the auto club says. “6.3 million Floridians are forecast to take at least one trip between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.”

That’s an increase of 4% in total travel. Auto travel will be up 3%- air travel by 15$ despite higher airfares.

“Despite various inflationary pressures travel remains a top priority for Americans particularly during the holidays.”

Jenkins says travel spending is at its highest point of any time during the pandemic.

Airfares are up 6%, the cost of a hotel room by 5% but the cost of renting a car is down 19% and the cost of a gallon of gas in Florida could fall below $3 by Christmas.

