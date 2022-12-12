ABBA’s Bjorn hits out at Donald Trump for using his song at rally

The outlet also reported that Björn said he was drunk when writing the song, admitting that it’s usually not the best idea.

He said: “It all came out on that one. By the time I wrote ‘The gods may throw their dice’ the bottle was empty.”

Björn originally sang the demo for the song and was prompted by many to take on the vocal challenge for the final version.

Ultimately he handed singing responsibilities to his now ex-wife Agnetha and, rather than feeling awkward about the situation, she found the gesture touching.

Agnetha reportedly appreciated having an outlet for the emotions that she was also experiencing during the divorce, hence the emotional final product.

