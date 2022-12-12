Activision update LA Thieves ‘Call Of Duty’ skin after complaints

Activision has updated the contentious LA Thieves Call Of Duty skin in Warzone 2.0 after complaints from players.

The all-black premium skin, which was available at $10 (£8.14) on Steam, paid tribute to the professional CoD team, but many were unimpressed with its visibility, with one Twitter account revealing that “players on Battle net and Xbox are able to get refunds” on the skin.

Now, in a new blog post with a mid-season update, Infinity Ward has showcased a new and more visible version of the skin.

See the updated skin here.

Warzone 2.0 was played by 25million players in its first five days on sale, Activision confirmed last month. The long-awaited game launched on November 16 following the release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which arrived in October.

Reviewing Warzone 2.0, NME wrote: “Can you top something like Warzone, what it represented and what it meant to so many people? No, but Warzone 2.0 is giving it a bloody good go and we’re here for the ride, even if that ride involves bartering for our lives on proximity chat while camping in a stairwell.”

Since its release the game has encountered a number of bugs including one where players are locked out of the game unless they buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone 2.0 had “mostly negative” rating on Steam in its early days of release, with players complaining about issues with the nickname system, “constant” lag, and the “never ending series of menus that are both useless and unintuitive”.

Activision Blizzard then explained that during the downtime that “studio development resources (led by Raven Software) will be focused on ensuring the new Warzone 2.0 free-to-play ecosystem is running effectively.”.

Elsewhere, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 players can hear a remixed version of their national anthem in a special World Cup event running alongside the tournament.