Adopting a pet is cheaper this month at Seattle-area shelters

Jojen, a 3-year-old Siberian husky, and Luna, a 2-year-old brown tabby, are two of many pets available for adoption through King County Regional Animal Services. Photo courtesy of King County Regional Animal Services

If a new best friend is on your holiday wish list, you could bring one home for less than usual this month.

Driving the news: Through Dec. 31, the King County Pet Adoption Center in Kent and the Auburn Valley animal shelter are offering discounts on adoptions of dogs and cats.

Why it matters: The county wants to encourage adoption from reputable shelters, while discouraging people from acquiring pets online or from questionable breeders this holiday season.

There are lots of cuddly friends looking for their “furever” homes, spokesperson Barbara Ramey told Axios in an email.

Details: Adoption fees for adult dogs are $50, down from a normal cost of $100 or more.

Puppies — which can cost as much as $350 to adopt — will be available for $100.

Cat lovers get a deal, too, with kittens costing $50 and adult cats $30, compared with a normal range of $75 to $165.

The big picture: While pet adoptions boomed nationwide during the pandemic, data shows that shelter animal adoptions at Regional Animal Services of King County actually declined in 2020 and 2021 compared to 2019 levels.

Yes, but: The county’s pet adoption numbers have rebounded this year — and you can help continue that trend by opening your home to an animal in need.

Eddie, Melissa’s dog, loves to bark and chase squirrels. Photo: Rachel La Corte/Axios

Melissa’s thought bubble: Be sure to consider your lifestyle not just today, but years down the road, so that you hopefully won’t end up needing to give up your adopted dog or cat.

I love my rescue dog Eddie, who I adopted when he was about a year old. But he’s highly energetic, can jump five feet in the air and needs up to two hours of intense exercise daily.

This was fine when I was childless and spent mornings jogging with him, but it’s a bit less convenient now that life is busier overall.

The bottom line: Plan ahead so you know you’re providing a good home for your animal well into the future.

Otherwise, like me, you might end up with a pretty steep dog walking bill.

Of note: King County runs a pet food bank to help struggling pet owners feed their animals, with donations accepted at the Kent shelter.

