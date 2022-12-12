Air travel forecast to integrate new biometric and metaverse

Several private and public entities have recently opined on how biometrics could improve air travel, including SITA, Amadeus and Oosto.

The first of them is the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Its executive director, Rick Cotton, spoke approvingly of biometrics at a government modernization conference last week. The authority, however, has no related new projects in the offing.

According to an article by City & State, Cotton said he sees benefits of biometrics to get through any airport “pinch points.” ID verification vendor Clear has kiosks stationed at New York-area airports LaGuardia, Newark and Kennedy, according to the publication.

SITA teases new digital ID, metaverse applications

Also in the air travel industry, ID services and biometrics vendor SITA has recently released its Meet the Megatrends report, which examines 12 emerging technological, societal, traveler and economic trends anticipated to substantially affect travel by 2033.

Among them are new automation and digital ID applications to improve passengers’ journeys whether as they fly on airlines, use flying cars or use the metaverse to prepare for, pay for or endure air travel. SITA says the metaverse will be a commonplace experience by 2030.

“While the travel recovery accelerates globally, airports and airlines are scrambling to provide the seamless travel experience passengers expect, often with slashed workforces and squeezed budgets,” explains lkka Kivelä, vice president of strategy and innovation at SITA.

“The climate crisis demands swifter and more decisive industry action to make travel more sustainable, Kivelä. We now have an opportunity to reimagine the world of travel, connect the dots and transform travel with bold solutions that cross sectors and exploit the latest technologies.”

SITA also expanded its partnership with Geneva (Switzerland) Airport last month.

Amadeus unveils travel trends for 2023

A new annual trend report by travel technology company Amadeus reflects many of SITA’s findings.

The research report foresees the metaverse becoming a medium for exploring a destination or reliving experience after they leave.

At the same time, biometrics will make for smoother traveler payments and improve work-from-anywhere.

“Technology is enabling us to reach these goals,” comments Daniel Batchelor, vice president of global corporate marketing, communications and social responsibility at Amadeus.

“The metaverse, biometrics and traveler expectations from the travel industry are combining to shift the landscape rapidly.”

Oosto: Using face biometrics to increase airport security

Biometrics applications in airports are nothing new, but Israel-based face recognition expert Oosto has released an infographic that aptly describes the technology’s progress.

In particular, the interactive graphic mentions “one to one” verification applications to efficiently check people’s face biometrics against their travel documents. Oosto says that a human makes the final call, but that might change as biometric systems evolve.

Other biometric applications for airports mentioned in the Oosto infographic relate to real-time watching that uses facial recognition cameras and touchless access control to identify authorized employees.

“Our new infographic shows how airports can leverage facial recognition to create a layered approach to commonplace physical security strategies, including protecting airports entrances, sensitive interior areas, and the airport’s perimeter,” writes Oosto Chief Marketing Officer Dean Nicolls.

The solutions guide comes weeks after Oosto discussed semantic segmentation to enable contextual analytics.

Article Topics

airports | Amadeus | biometrics | digital ID | face biometrics | facial recognition | metaverse | Oosto | SITA | travel and tourism