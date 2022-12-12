Aldi quits Denmark, Norwegians move in – RetailDetail EU

Discounter Aldi has decided to sell its Danish activities. Norwegian competitor Rema 1000 has acquired 114 stores, Aldi is still looking for a buyer for the other 74 stores. The discounter wants to focus on markets with a bigger potential.

Pan-Scandinavian chain

In the future, Aldi Nord wants to make sure it makes more of markets where more sustainable growth is possible. Denmark is a country with a specifically harsh competition in the discount segment, limiting chances on sustained growth, the Germans think. Aldi had been active in Denmark since 1977.

Reitan Retail has moved quickly and secured the purchase of the bulk of Aldi’s 188 stores, adding them to its own discount chain Rema 1000. The chain, active throughout Scandinavia, also takes over 1600 employees – store staff as well as logistics specialists and drivers. In a press release, Aldi states that the Norwegian group has particularly been chose because Rema 1000 is considered an attractive and dependable employer.

After the acquisition is completed – and approved by the Danish competition authorities – Reitan Retail would beat Salling Group (Netto) and become Denmark’s biggest retailer.