Alex Scott ‘in hot water with BBC and given dressing down’

They have also opted to screen France’s showdown with Morocco in the last four, instead of Argentina’s tie with Croatia.

That’s another decision that is expected to backfire, with ITV execs confident they’ll attract a bigger audience for their match due to the presence of Lionel Messi.

With just four teams now left in the World Cup, it’ll be fascinating to see who goes on to claim the golden, glittering trophy.

Morocco are dark horses but, after overcoming Belgium, Spain and Portugal, will fancy their chances of going all the way.

Croatia are also outsiders, with Zlatko Dalic’s side hoping to make the final for the second time in a row having gone so close in Russia four years ago.