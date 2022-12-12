All you need to know about the female country singer in

Yellowstone returned to The Paramount Network with episode six and it saw ranch hand Ryan (played by Ian Bohen) start a new romance. Since the first episode, he has had his eye on a musician who has been performing in bars and at events on the ranch. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about who Ryan’s new love interest is.

Who is the female country singer in Yellowstone?

The country singer’s first encounter was with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) as the pair were watching the cowboys at work.

Ever since then, Ryan’s interest in the blonde musician has grown and things came to a head in the latest episode.

The musician in question is Abby, who is touring and has found a new loyal fanbase in Montana.

She never intended to stay as long as she has, but her attraction to Ryan has kept her around.

Abby is played by Lainey Wilson, a real-life country singer from Louisiana.

READ MORE: ‘Not what you would expect’ Yellowstone star on the making of season 5