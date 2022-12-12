Amazon ‘interested in buying Man Utd from Glazers’ as price

Ravitch previously assisted with the sale of Chelsea, which took place earlier this year with Todd Boehly taking over from Roman Abramovich.

And who ends up buying United remains to be seen, with several other contenders in the mix.

Zara were linked but played down interest in a statement, with billionaire owner Amancio Ortega saying: “Pontegadea, investment and asset management company of the Ortega family, denies the existence of signs of interest in the acquisition of the Manchester United club.”

Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani is another candidate, too. According to Forbes, he is the 10th richest person on the planet.

For now, though, a serious offer is yet to be lodged and United aren’t on the verge of being bought.

