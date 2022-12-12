Angela Bassett Becomes The First MCU Actor Nominated For A Golden

Angela is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Ramonda, the sovereign queen mother of Wakanda, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
This is the first time an actor has ever received an acting nomination for a film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
And the second overall Golden Globe nomination for Angela. She earned her first nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, and won, nearly three decades ago for her incredible portrayal of Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It.
But this isn’t the only nomination Black Panther: Wakanda Forever received this year. The film is also up for Best Original Song thanks to the hit single “Lift Me Up” by Rihanna, Tems, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson.
We couldn’t be happier for Angela and the rest of the Black Panther family.
