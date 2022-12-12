Apple TV+ Wins Children’s Emmy for “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?”





Who Are You, Charlie Brown?





Apple TV+ has won at the first-annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” for Outstanding Non-Fiction Program.

The awards, which took place on Sunday, had Apple TV+ securing a single win across the seven categories it was nominated in. That winner was “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?,” a documentary looking back at the history of the strip, as well as its creator, Charles M. Schultz.

The category of Outstanding Non-Fiction Program put the Charlie Brown doc against “Hi I’m Sevy” from Magnolia Network, “Kids Baking Championship” for Food Network, “Nick News” by Nickelodeon, and for YouTube, “Sesame Street in Communities: Talking About Race.”

The documentary wasn’t just in one category, as it was also nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Program, which ultimately went to Disney+’s “The Mysterious Benedict Society.”