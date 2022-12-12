Are We Getting an Apple Mixed Reality Headset in 2023? – RELEVANT

For years, rumors have been swirling about a mixed-reality headset from Apple. From Bloomberg‘s prediction of a late 2022 release to analyst Ming–Chi Kuo‘s forecast of a “mid–2022“ launch, Apple fans have been eagerly awaiting the mysterious device. But it seems the wait still isn‘t over yet – another year has gone by without a peep from Apple.

So what will the Apple MR headset be like and what will it do?

The Information predicts the headset will resemble “a pair of ski goggles” and be made primarily from mesh fabrics, aluminum, and glass. (So nothing like our graphic above.) And it‘s expected to have a number of exterior cameras and sensors that will unlock bonus functionality. That way, Apple‘s headset can offer body tracking, and incorporate real–world environments in a virtual space. Plus, the headset will likely incorporate a see–through experience that can deliver a form of augmented reality.

According to Mark Gurman, the Apple headset will be designed for short trips into VR, rather than jumping on the “metaverse” bandwagon like current devices. In fact, Apple has reportedly declared the metaverse is “off limits.“ This means users will be able to use the mixed reality headset for communication, content viewing and gaming, but it won‘t be a device you wear all day, or as a replacement for real life.

So, when can we expect the long–awaited device to arrive? New reports suggest it may finally launch in the second half of 2023. According to Bloomberg, Apple is likely to first roll out a high–end, expensive version of the headset (as in, $3000 expensive), followed by a cheaper one possibly a few years later. The pricier version is expected to come with Apple‘s M2 chip, more than 10 cameras and very high resolution displays.

So why the delay? Some reports blame global supply chain issues, and others suggest Apple is still trying to work out “software-related issues.”

Will it be worth the wait? Only time will tell.