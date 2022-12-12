Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Steam achievements are a no, says

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Steam achievements are definitely not happening, as the stealth sandbox game makes its return to Steam ahead of AC Mirage and Infinity, and Ubisoft confirms that trophy hunters on Valve’s digital store will have to get their gamer kudos elsewhere.

After launching on Steam December 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has received an exceptionally mixed response from fans of the open-world game series, with various criticisms aimed at the lack of achievement support on Valve’s platform.

With Assassin’s Creed Mirage now on its way, alongside the return of AC multiplayer, and the long-enigmatic Assassin’s Creed Infinity, Valhalla has just received its final DLC, The Last Chapter. Players wanting to return to Eivor’s story and grind for trophies, however, are out of luck, as Ubisoft has confirmed this won’t be possible.

In a Steam thread started in November, one player says, quite simply, “it would be awesome if you could add some Steam achievements.” As reported by Eurogamer, a Ubisoft developer account has now posted an official response, confirming that Steam achievements for Valhalla are a no.

“Hey guys. As there has been a lot of speculation, just to officially confirm, Steam achievements are not supported for this title,” the reply explains. “If there’s anything more we can assist with, please let us know.” PCGamesN has contacted Ubisoft for comment on Valhalla’s Steam achievements and will update this story with further information.

In the meantime, you can still earn achievements in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla if you play the game through Ubisoft Connect. The news comes as Ubisoft seemingly plans a swathe of new AC games, including Mirage, Codename Red, and Codename Hexe. We’re hoping this will see the series return to its stealth roots, and away from the large-scale RPG elements that have spoiled recent Assassin’s Creed games.

If you're still planning to pick up Valhalla on Steam, make sure you ace all the Assassin's Creed Valhalla romances. You might also want to maximise performance with the best Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC settings.