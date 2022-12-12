Avatar The Way of Water cast – Who are James Cameron’s Avatar 2

It’s been 13 years since Avatar first hit cinemas and went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time with almost $3 billion made at the global box office. Now the first of four sequels lands this Friday in a storyline set 10 years after the events of the first movie. But just who are the cast of James Cameron’s Avatar The Way of Water?
Sam Worthington – Jake Sully
The original Avatar lead returns as the former human, who left his body to permanently become a Na’vi after switching sides in the conflict.
Zoe Saldaña – Neytiri
The Na’vi daughter of the previous clan chief, who fell in love with Jake in the first movie.
Sigourney Weaver – Kiri
Cameron’s Aliens star returns as a different character having originally played the now-deceased Dr Grace Augustine in the original outing. Now the 73-year-old is playing Jake and Neytiri’s adopted teenage daughter thanks to the magic of motion capture performance.
Jake and Neytiri’s other children: Jamie Flatters as Neteyam, Britain Dalton as Lo’ak, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tuktirey
Other main members: Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge, Edie Falco as General Frances Ardmore, Brendan Cowell as Captain Mike Scoresby, Jemaine Clement as Dr Ian Garvin, Bailey Bass as Tsireya aka Reya, Filip Geljo as Aonung, Duane Evans Jr as Rotxo, CJ Jones as Metkayina interpreter, Jack Champion as Spider, Joel David Moore as Dr Norm Spellman, Dileep Rao as Dr Max Patel, Matt Gerald as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet and Alicia Vela-Bailey as Zdinarsk.
Avatar: The Way of Water hits UK cinemas on December 16, 2022.
