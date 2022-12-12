Avatar The Way of Water cast – Who are James Cameron’s Avatar 2

It’s been 13 years since Avatar first hit cinemas and went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time with almost $3 billion made at the global box office. Now the first of four sequels lands this Friday in a storyline set 10 years after the events of the first movie. But just who are the cast of James Cameron’s Avatar The Way of Water?

Sam Worthington – Jake Sully

The original Avatar lead returns as the former human, who left his body to permanently become a Na’vi after switching sides in the conflict.

Zoe Saldaña – Neytiri

The Na’vi daughter of the previous clan chief, who fell in love with Jake in the first movie.

Sigourney Weaver – Kiri

Cameron’s Aliens star returns as a different character having originally played the now-deceased Dr Grace Augustine in the original outing. Now the 73-year-old is playing Jake and Neytiri’s adopted teenage daughter thanks to the magic of motion capture performance.