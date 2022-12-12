AXA IM hires Polar Capital analyst to manage metaverse fund

Reynolds joined AXA IM after working as a global technology investment analyst at Polar Capital for over a decade, having started in its European AXA IM expands thematic range with metaverse fund launch

He will report to Tom Riley, head of global thematic strategies for AXA IM Equity, who said Reynolds would help “reinforce and expand on our current expertise”.

Riley said his experience in fundamental analysis and understanding of disruptive tech was aligned with the mindset of the wider team and AXA IM equity investment process.

“I am pleased to strengthen our growing technology franchise, particularly with the recent launch of our metaverse fund,” he said.