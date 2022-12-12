Axe attack at Lidl supermarket in France sees two hurt and

A man attacked and harmed three people in Jearumont, France, on the Belgian border, with an axe, it has been reported.

The man attacked the three people in a Lidl supermarket and then turned the weapon to injure himself.

According to La Voix Du Nord, the attacker is also believed to be “seriously injured” and has been transported to the hospital centre of Maubeuge.

Several fire crews are on site.

Twelve people, including four children, present in the store at the time of the incident, were taken care of by a psychological cell at the Timmermans home in Jeumont, near the town hall.

