Barty breaks record to claim another Newcombe Medal – Tennis

Ash Barty – retired for nine months – was the recipient of Tennis Australia’s Newcombe Medal for a record fifth time.

She had previously picked up the honour in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021, recognising the country’s most outstanding tennis player of the year.

And even if she decided to hang up her racquets in March, her Australian Open triumph in January ended the nation’s 44-year wait for a homegrown champion.

Barty: This has been a big year

“This has obviously been a very big year in my career and in my life,” said Barty, who was undefeated in 15 singles and doubles matches in January, and married long-time boyfriend Garry Kissick in July.

“We’ve had exceptional change, we’ve had an amazing year of celebrating a journey of not only myself, but my team, and there is so much to be proud of.

“I stand here very proudly knowing that I absolutely fulfilled every ounce that I could to this beautiful sport that brought me so much more than I could have ever dreamt.

“There are so many people behind the scenes that help me and allowed me to live out my dream and to discover what it felt like to work hard and really chase after something you love.”