Best Melissa McCarthy Movies and TV Shows, Ranked

Melissa McCarthy gained recognition for her role as Sookie St. James on the television drama Gilmore Girls. She then went on to play Dena on the ABC sitcom Samantha Who? before starring in her very own sitcom Mike & Molly. At this time, McCarthy was setting herself up to become one of comedy’s golden girls. After finding success on television, McCarthy landed what Rotten Tomatoes calls the “filter-free member of Maya Rudolph’s gang” as Megan Price in the blockbuster hit Bridesmaids. McCarthy took on roles like the sarcastic con artist, loud-mouthed detective and a does what she wants Topper Jack’s employee.





These roles have made McCarthy the Queen of Comedy, but which roles have solidified that title for her? McCarthy has made a name for herself in the box office world with movies like The Heat and Ghostbusters. Audiences have yet to feel disappointed when they leave the theater after watching a McCarthy film. However, her television career is also just as impressive as her film resume. McCarthy is able to play a multitude of characters over the years, and all of them getting us to laugh until our stomachs hurt. So, which of her characters can McCarthy fans not stop watching? Here are her top TV shows and movies, ranked.

8/8 Nine Perfect Strangers

Endeavor Content

Nine Perfect Strangers is series based on a 2018 Australian novel of the same name that premiered on Hulu. Nine guests sign up for a ten-day retreat, and needless to say that this retreat is anything but relaxing. Tranquillum House and Masha (Nicole Kidman) are not what they seem as this retreat exposes the secrets of each of her guests. McCarthy plays Frances Welty, a novelist who is struggling in her professional and personal life, and is also a victim to Masha’s mysterious game. McCarthy plays Frances Welty with such charisma, audiences can’t wait for her character to come back on screen, according to The Guardian.

7/8 Mike & Molly

CBS

Mike & Molly is a CBS sitcom set in Chicago and about the romance between a teacher and a police officer. The two of them fall in love after meeting in an Overeaters Anonymous meeting. Mike and Molly seemed to have one mutual love in common and that was for pie, which neither of them could resist. Both of them have challenges they need to face on their weight loss journey, but with the support from each other, they will be able to resist the craving for pie. McCarthy is able to deliver some quick one-liners as Molly that get the audience laughing, but keeps them engaged as they have to pay attention before they miss the next joke.

6/8 Tammy

New Line Cinema

Tammy is a comedy about a woman who loses everything and decides to take a road trip with her alcoholic grandma. After having her car clunk out on her, fired from her job, and finding her husband cheating on her with the next door neighbor, Tammy (McCarthy) has no other option than to go to her grandma who is her only mode of transportation. McCarthy plays this no luck girl perfectly and has us all laughing as her and her grandma Pearl (Susan Sarandon) decide to go to the Niagara Falls.

5/8 Ghostbusters

Columbia Pictures

This women-led ensemble cast decides to take on the paranormal in the 2016 reboot of the beloved franchise Ghostbusters. PEOPLE that the cast received backlash when the first trailer dropped. However, the four leading ladies deserve to kick all the ass they want and continue to deliver laughs. McCarthy plays Abby Yates, who is a particle physicist alongside her best friend Erin Gilbert (Kristin Wiig). After coming into contact with a ghost, these two estranged friends come together to defeat a new threat in New York City. Kate McKinnon, Lelsie Jones, and Chris Hemsworth also join in on the adventure giving the film more of a comedy feel than its predecessors.

4/8 Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Searchlight Pictures

Can You Ever Forgive Me? is based on the true story of Lee Israel, who was an autobiographer for celebrities in the 70s and 80s. After falling out of step with current pop culture, Israel turns to forging letters by popular authors and selling them for a profit. McCarthy was highly praised for her performance as Israel. In fact, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the Oscars in 2018. McCarthy really showed her more serious side of acting in this film as she had to leave her comedic persona behind.

3/8 Bridesmaids

Universal Pictures

Bridesmaids tells the story of Annie (Kristen Wiig) and her lifelong friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph), who is about to get married. Annie meets Lillian’s bridesmaids at the engagement party, which consisted of Lillian’s long-married and cynical cousin Rita, Lillian’s newlywed coworker Becca, Doug’s blunt and foul-mouthed sister Megan, and Doug’s boss’ wife Helen. Annie becomes instantly jealous of Lillian’s friendship with Helen, especially when she suggests a bachelorette party to Las Vegas. McCarthy plays Megan ,who is extremely blunt to a fault, but by the end of the film is trying to console Annie. Fun fact: McCarthy completely improvised that scene on the day, proving that she is not only a comedian, but can pick up on drama too.

2/8 Gilmore Girls

The WB

Gilmore Girls follows Lorlei (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) as they navigate life and the bottom of a coffee cup. Lorlei is the mother of Rory who is her smart quick-witted daughter. Lorlei owns a local bed and breakfast and works alongside her best friend and cook of the kitchen Sookie St. James (McCarthy). This was McCarthy’s first breakout role that showed her sweeter side to acting. Sookie has a big heart and helps raise Rory when Lorlei is at the end of her rope. McCarthy plays her strength as a comedic relief in the show when Lorlei and Rory aren’t giving quick-witted one-liners.

1/8 The Heat

20th Century Studios

In The Heat, buddy cop duo Detective Shannon Mullins (McCarthy) and FBI Agent Sarah Ashburn (Sandra Bullock) must work together to take down a local drug dealer in Boston. Ashburn is a disliked agent among her male co-workers who find her annoying and arrogant. Mullins is a foul-mouthed and hot-headed detective that seems to rub her co-workers the wrong way. Their professional styles may clash, but together, they are able to take down the sadistic drug dealer. Bullock and McCarthy are the duo we didn’t know we needed, but now need to see more of as the two of them had audiences in tears.