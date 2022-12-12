Best tennis tournaments for Kiwis

People from New Zealand have a lot of options when it comes to tennis tournaments. Add the fact that these are some of the best and most popular tournaments worldwide, and you can deduce why these are so important and beneficial.

There were even more options in the past, which we will describe below. If you are from NZ and looking for the sites to bet on sports at casinodeps.co.nz, you will know which tournaments deserve your full attention and on which you may want to bet or which ones were special in the past.

ATP Auckland Open‎

This tournament is unique and one of the best and most appealing in the world. Keep in mind that the tournament is better known as ASB Classic, which sponsors the tournament. It is a men’s tennis tournament and one of many in the ATP World Tour 250 series.

It is also a part of ATP, which you can realise by now. The match was cancelled for 2021 and also 2022 due to the pandemic. But we all hope it will become available in 2023, and you can enjoy this fantastic event. It is played at ASB Tennis Center if you want to go and visit the event.

The event has been with us since 1956, and it is one of the older events of this kind. It took place in Auckland and was a part of the international series (1998-2008). Since 2009 it has been a part of the ATP World Tour 250 series.

The prize money is massive, and in 2014 it was $455.200! An interesting fact is that the event was held on grass up to 1997. But, it was changed to a hard surface in 1978 and is still played on a hard surface.

BP National Championships

BP National Championships were more than just famous; they are still considered some of the best sports events in New Zealand among Kiwis operators. We can see that it was founded in 1988 and it was a part of different tours.

It was part of the Grand Prix circuit (1988–89), then ATP Tour (1990–92) and also Challenger Series (1993–95). The event was abolished in 1995, but there are some details that the event will be restored soon. We don’t have details and specifics, but we would like to mention it.

WTA Christchurch

WTA Christchurch is now abolished WTA Tour, founded in 1970 and has been active since 1978. The location of the tournament was Christchurch hence the name. The surface was grass which is extremely rare these days.

The prize money back then was $35.000, which is not much considering the inflation. It was a huge prize back then, and many tennis fans enjoyed playing in the tournament and winning.

Wellington Classic

Wellington Classic was founded in 1988 and was abolished in 1992. As you can see, there were only five editions. It is not much, but the tournament still was an exciting event, and the one most tennis fans considered visiting. The location was in Wellington, New Zealand, and it was Tier V (active between 1990 and 1992).

The surface of the event was challenging. An interesting fact is that Julie Richardson was the only person to win the tournament from New Zealand in 1991. It was a double competition, and the parent was Jo-Anne Faull. Prize money started at $50.000 and reached $100.000 in 1992.

WTA Auckland Open

WTA Auckland Open is sponsored by no other than ASB bank. The event is also known as ASB Classic, a professional and active tournament for women. It was founded in 1986 and played in Auckland at ASB Tennis Center. This is an international category; hence you can see a lot of great tennis players and be a part of this. You will definitely want to visit this tournament if you are a tennis fan.

Conclusion

As you can see, we have mentioned some of the most popular tennis tournaments in New Zealand that were active and are active. Now is your mission to choose which one you will visit, form the active ones and choose which ones deserve a bit of knowledge (abolished tournaments).

