Bigtincan’s New Relationship Intelligence Technology Unlocks

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bigtincan ® (ASX:BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, today announced the addition of Relationship Intelligence to its award-winning sales enablement platform, delivering value from the data trapped within customer’s enterprise applications. Bigtincan’s Relationship Intelligence technology delivers insights into internal and external relationship networks directly to users and loads contact information into CRM systems – allowing sales teams to improve customer engagement and win more deals.

Bigtincan’s Relationship Intelligence technology maps an enterprise’s collective relationship network to generate real-time insights that improve sales effectiveness and customer experience. By using data from business communication systems including email, Slack and Microsoft Teams – only metadata, never any content – it employs proprietary algorithms and machine learning to automatically build and maintain an organization’s relationship graph. Relationship Intelligence insights significantly enhance CRM data integrity by providing 360-degree visibility into each account and improving sales prospecting by mapping the strongest, most active relationship networks from within the company to clients and prospects. This allows sales teams to systematically navigate their collective relationship networks.

“As enterprises embrace digital transformation, a fundamental challenge facing sales teams is the need to be more agile and outperform in a hyper competitive market,” said Manish Goel, Global Head of Relationship Intelligence & Analytics Strategy at Bigtincan. “Relationship Intelligence helps organizations unlock value from the goldmine of data ‘trapped’ internally and brings essential insights to enterprise sales teams, allowing them to make smarter decisions while still protecting individual privacy. By empowering their sales teams with such insights our clients are experiencing increased customer engagement, sales effectiveness and most importantly, better results.”

Relationship Intelligence serves as a GPS to navigate relationship networks for better sales effectiveness. It delivers personal ‘nudges’ to help users keep important relationships active. Users can gauge the strength of relationships at a glance with heat maps that show which accounts are warm and those that require warming up. This helps to identify at-risk accounts and prioritize resources to ensure customer retention.

“The need for improved and predictable revenue production means that knowledge about accounts and the associated opportunities needs to be maintained and kept up-to-date,” said Jim Lundy, founder and CEO of Aragon Research . “This consistency will only be attainable if an organization can embrace a more rigorous approach to updating CRM, which in a majority of enterprises happens sporadically. Automation solutions such as Bigtincan’s Relationship Intelligence capability is the new way of dealing with this age-old problem.”

The Bigtincan Relationship Intelligence solution allows customers to gain unique network visibility from data they already own – all without time consuming data entry or manual analysis. Sellers can take advantage of ‘hidden’ relationships for warm introductions to prospects, and properly manage their complete collective network, driving increased revenue.

