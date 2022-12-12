Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s Relationship Timeline

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have a movie-worthy romance.





The pair met as teenagers in late 2013 and stayed in touch over the years. By 2015, they were an official couple. Powell eventually moved to Australia to be with Irwin and he asked her to marry him in 2019. The couple wed the following year and welcomed their daughter, Grace, in 2021.





Irwin, along with her younger brother Robert Irwin and mom Terri Irwin, has been continuing the work of her late father, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, for years — traveling the globe to protect animals and preserve the environment. Now, Irwin does that work with her own family, as Powell is equally as passionate about wildlife and their young daughter is already showing an interest as well.









From meeting at the Australia Zoo to welcoming their daughter, here’s everything to know about Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s relationship.







November 2013: Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell meet

David Livingston/Getty





Powell, a native of Seffner, Florida, was a professional wakeboarder traveling to Australia for a competition when his family decided to make a visit to the Australia Zoo, where the Irwin family lives and works. Powell and Irwin were teenagers at the time and they instantly hit it off. Before leaving the zoo for the day, Powell asked Terri Irwin if he could stay in touch with her daughter. The pair corresponded as friends, and eventually became more than friends while he was attending college in Florida and she remained in Queensland, Australia.





“She ended up giving me a tour, and we ended up staying in touch ever since,” Powell said in 2015.







July 7, 2015: Bindi Irwin posts about Chandler Powell on Instagram

By July 2015, Irwin and Powell had grown closer — but she still wasn’t speaking publicly about their fledgling relationship. Her first post featuring Powell was in support of the Australia Zoo. “Super excited that @chandlerpowell has joined our #WildlifeWarriors team,” Irwin wrote on Instagram. “Our global ambassadors are changing the world and making a huge difference to spread the message of conservation. We must work together to create a beautiful world for the generations to come.”







September 30, 2015: Bindi Irwin speaks publicly about her boyfriend Chandler Powell

Irwin and Powell went public with their relationship while the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star was competing on season 21 of Dancing with the Stars, which she eventually won with dance partner Derek Hough.





“We talk every day and are together every two to three months,” she told PEOPLE about how they made their long-distance relationship work. “Thankfully I’ve found someone who is an outdoors kind of person. We’ll go have adventures or picnic in the park.”







November 14, 2015: Bindi Irwin goes Instagram official with Chandler Powell

Irwin made their relationship Instagram official on Powell’s birthday. “Happy birthday to a person who inspires me every day,” Irwin wrote alongside a photo of Powell holding her. “A soul who makes me smile no matter where I am in the world, despite any amount of distance. Thank you for the endless hugs, late night conversations about life, holding my hand when a loud noise scares me and laughing along with all of my bindi moments. I’m blessed to be a part of your world.”







January 2018: Chandler Powell moves to Australia to be with Bindi Irwin

El Pics/Getty





While they were dating long distance, Irwin and Powell could only see each other every few months — until he made the leap and moved to Australia, where he lived with the Irwin family at the Australia Zoo.





“I’m so lucky that I’ve met someone who is excited and up for the challenge of our wonderful busy life,” Irwin told PEOPLE. “We’re having a great time throwing Chandler into everything.”





“One of the first times Chandler came to the zoo I wanted to kind of test him,” Irwin’s younger brother Robert told PEOPLE. “Just to see what would happen. So we had him feeding alligators and he did awesome. I’m very impressed. He’s great with wildlife so I approve.”







April 26, 2018: Bindi Irwin says Chandler Powell is “the one”

In April 2018, Irwin’s late father Steve was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ahead of the unveiling, Irwin spoke with PEOPLE about carrying on her dad’s legacy with her family — including her boyfriend who was fitting right in. “I think he’s passed the Irwin family khaki test,” Irwin said of Powell. “We’ve had him jumping on crocodiles and feeding alligators … I think I have found my one, and I’m so lucky. He is always encouraging me to follow my dreams, reminding me to stand up for what I believe in.”







July 24, 2019: Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell get engaged

On Irwin’s 21st birthday, Powell gave her a special gift: an engagement ring. “I am overjoyed to be sharing the news that Chandler and I are engaged!” Irwin told PEOPLE. “This has been the most special day celebrating my 21st birthday. I’ve met my soulmate and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Chandler. We’ve been together for nearly 6 years now and he’s my happily ever after.”







October 2019: Chandler Powell joins Bindi Irwin on Crikey! It’s the Irwins

David Livingston/Getty





In October 2019, Powell made his debut on the Irwin family’s show, Crikey! It’s the Irwins. The Animal Planet series follows their work at the Australia Zoo and Powell made his first appearances towards the end of season 2.







December 2019: Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell celebrate their engagement with a koala

On the season 2 finale of Crikey! It’s the Irwins, Irwin and Powell released a rehabilitated koala back into the wild. The release occurred shortly after their engagement over the summer and aired several months later. “The first time I met Chandler, he was a holding a koala,” Irwin said in the episode. “So it only seemed right to celebrate our engagement by releasing a koala back into the wild.”







March 25, 2020: Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell get married





The couple had plans for a 200-guest wedding in April 2020 but changed their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Irwin and Powell married in an intimate ceremony at the Australia Zoo with just three guests: her mom Terri, her brother Robert and her late father’s best friend Wes Mannion.









“We thought about postponing, because you want to share this day with everyone,” Irwin told PEOPLE. “But when it boiled down to it, we both just said, ‘Look, we desperately want to get married, and no matter what the future holds, at least we’ll be husband and wife. We can take on the world together.’ Even if it wasn’t by-the-book perfect, it was our perfect.”





They held the ceremony in a “special place” within the zoo where Irwin’s father had filmed for years. Irwin’s younger brother Robert walked her down the aisle.







April 14, 2020: Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell honor Steve Irwin’s legacy





Though he died in 2006, Steve’s memory stays with his family — and, as Irwin revealed in an Instagram post, Steve was a part of her husband’s early life, too. In the photo, a young Powell is holding a copy of Steve’s 2002 documentary Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course. “This makes my heart so happy,” she captioned the photo. “My sweetheart husband has watched Dad’s documentaries since he was little.”







April 1, 2020: Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s wedding is featured on the cover of PEOPLE

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty





The couple shared glimpses into their nature-themed wedding with PEOPLE for their April 2020 cover story. Irwin and Powell said “I do” surrounded by animals, including a koala to pay homage to how they first met. Even their wedding cake had a nature-inspired theme — it was designed to look like tree bark.





Powell told PEOPLE that the outdoorsy theme “fit the day perfectly” and was a reflection of the two of them. “Conservation is who we are,” he added. “It’s not just what we do. We love it. It’s our life.”





The big day was filmed for an Animal Planet special, which aired on April 18, 2020.







August 11, 2020: Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell announce they are expecting

With a photo of the couple grinning and holding a tiny Australia Zoo uniform, Irwin announced that she and Powell were expecting their first child together. “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” Irwin wrote. “Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us.”







September 22, 2020: Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell reveal they’re expecting a baby girl

John Wolfsohn/Getty





In September 2020, Irwin and Powell confirmed they were expecting a baby girl.





“Baby girl, you are our world,” Irwin wrote alongside a photo of her and Powell smiling with a sonogram as she hugged a giant tortoise. “Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year.”









“Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world,” Powell wrote in his own post. “I’m so excited to meet our daughter when she’s born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be.”







March 25, 2021: Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell welcome daughter Grace Warrior





On their one-year wedding anniversary, Irwin and Powell marked another major milestone: the birth of their daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.





“Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter,” Bindi wrote on Instagram. “There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”







September 5, 2021: Bindi Irwin praises Chandler Powell for his parenting skills

A few days after Australia’s Father’s Day, Irwin offered her husband some praise on Instagram. “Watching my husband become a Dad has been extraordinary. Grace adores her Dadda, and I treasure every moment watching them laugh and play together,” she wrote alongside a picture of Powell holding Grace. “Chandler does a million things for us every day. I love that he takes Grace on daily dad-ventures and watches the sunrise with her almost every morning. Your girls love you so much, sweetheart.”





Later that month, Powell posted a photo of one of those “dad-ventures,” after he and baby Grace had a “conversation” with an orange tree. In the photo, the father-daughter pair are beaming. “This little smile is my favorite part of every day,” he wrote.







November 14, 2021: Bindi Irwin celebrates Chandler Powell’s birthday

Bradley Kanaris/Getty





Irwin and Powell celebrated his 25th birthday on the beach with their daughter Grace. “Happy Birthday, sweetheart!” Irwin wrote on Instagram. “Eight years of falling more in love with you every day. My best friend, adventurer, husband, and the greatest Dadda to our Grace Warrior. You embrace every day with a determination that I admire. You carry kindness and sunshine in your heart, no matter the challenge. You walk through life with strength and give your time to anyone who needs a helping hand.”







March 25, 2022: Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell celebrate their daughter’s 1st birthday

Jon Kopaloff/Getty





For Grace’s 1st birthday, Irwin shared a series of photos from a family photoshoot, which featured Powell, Grace, her younger brother Robert, her mom Terri and Powell’s parents. The family also posed next to a photo of Steve in one shot. “Happy Birthday to my graceful warrior. One year of watching your beautiful heart bloom into the most extraordinary person,” Irwin captioned the carousel post on Instagram. “Grace, you have been an old soul from the very beginning. It is the greatest blessing to be your mama. I love you eternally, unconditionally and infinitely.”





On his own page, Chandler shared a photo of him and Grace from the shoot, captioned, “It’s been one year since you came into our lives and yet it feels like you’ve been with us forever. I never knew I had so much love to give. Happy first birthday sweetheart❤️.”