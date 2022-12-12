Birth of the Network Nations

It’s tough to tell what’s legitimate and what’s vaporware. (A common problem in crypto.) And these 26 projects, of course, are not the world’s first “startup societies,” and the lure of a new utopia did not begin with Web3. In 1804, a religious zealot named George Rapp convinced 600 believers to start a new, independent, God-fearing society in Pennsylvania. In the 1830s, the religious “Shakers” – which practiced both celibacy and ecstatic (shaking) dancing – formed 18 bubble communities scattered throughout the United States. Then 30,000 Mormons, in the 1840s, formed their own utopia in Nauvoo, Illinois.