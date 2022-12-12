Blocto Brings Web3 To The Masses With Aptos

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

In September, Blocto announced its integration with the Aptos blockchain, taking a key step towards fulfilling its vision of becoming everyone’s entry point into the crypto space.

Blocto has since launched the very first full-featured digital asset wallet on Aptos, a highly promising layer-1 blockchain that will be a game-changer for decentralized applications and smart contracts. Aptos is of big interest to Blocto because not only is it a smart contract platform promising greater scalability and faster transactions, it’s also a much more focused infrastructure platform that’s building atop of the foundations of the original Diem blockchain envisioned by Facebook.

Aptos’ promise stems from its reliance on the Rust-based programming language Move. Unlike Solidity, Move handles assets separately as resources—a key difference that will result in better dApp performance, more security, and fairness for all users.

Blocto believes in Aptos’ vision of creating the safest and most performant blockchain in the world, which aligns with the Blocto team’s goals of blockchain mass adoption. Following the launch of the Aptos mainnet, the company launched mobile app and web SDK versions of the Aptos wallet, followed by its first-ever NFT airdrop campaign, #LFB, early in November. Within a week of that launch, more than 300k users have claimed their free Aptos NFT with Blocto Wallet, benefiting from a smooth and seamless user experience.

Blocto Wallet is the ideal onramp for Aptos because it’s laser focused on ensuring a smooth experience for both users and developers alike. Unlike most wallets, users can sign up to Blocto Wallet using their email in less than 10 seconds, beginning with a lightweight custodial system for easy onboarding. Then, when they’re ready to take full control of their assets, users can switch to a more secure non-custodial system. This is made possible via a key rotation mechanism that’s unique to the Aptos account system. Users get other benefits, too. For instance, the gas fees for their initial transactions are subsidized with Blocto Points, meaning users can get started in the Aptoverse without needing to hold any APT tokens in their wallet.

On the experience side, when using a normal web browser, users will be presented with a pure web interface. All they have to do is type in their email address to get started right away! As for the app, this can be opened directly via Blocto’s in-app browser.

To date, Blocto has already added a lot of functionality to the Aptos wallet, with NFTs, FT and even tAPT all supported. Support for additional tokens is coming soon, but for now it’s already possible to transfer NFTs and FTs from directly within the app.

It’s not only users who enjoy a better experience with Blocto, though. For developers, it’s possible to integrate the Blocto SDK or wallet adapter quickly and easily. Moreover, Blocto is included by default in Hippo’s wallet adapter, enabling developers to integrate Blocto just as they would with any other wallet.

Looking ahead , Blocto’s plan is to build the most comprehensive and fully-featured wallet experience for the Aptos ecosystem. With the Web SDK done already, the team is now working on the Mobile SDK and expects that to be ready soon. On the developer side, it’s close to getting the UnitySDK for game devs up and running. Once that goes live, game developers will have an easy way to add Web3 functionality such as minting characters, items and equipment to their Aptos games. Games built with the UnitySDK will be able to interact directly with the Blocto wallet. It goes without saying that Blocto is fully supported on Android and iOS, which means it’s an easy process for developers to bring their new games to a mass market audience.

To encourage developers who’re interested in building dApps and games for Aptos, Blocto is planning to host a special workshop, BloctoCamp powered by Aptos, later this month. Developers can sign up to learn more about Aptos dApps and the unique capabilities MOVE enables.

Another coming feature that will launch very soon is in-app APT purchases via Moonpay. Also, Blocto will gain native APT staking and bridge BLT to the Aptos ecosystem soon.

At the same time, Blocto is working hard to stimulate ecosystem development through the recently announced Blocto Ecosystem Fund for Aptos.

It has set aside an initial $3 million to support projects building on Aptos, with a special focus on those that are in the challenging “user acquisition” phase. To that end, it provides more than just funding – lending its expertise and assistance to help projects grow their communities and access additional investment. In this way, Blocto is supremely confident that it will help to foster the rapid growth that the Aptos ecosystem requires to really make its mark. It’s Blocto’s ambition to grow the Aptos ecosystem by bringing more developers, more games, more NFTs and more projects to Blocto and realize the full potential of the Aptoverse!