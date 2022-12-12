BMX competition, Demario Davis football camp and more community

COMMUNITY EVENTS

BMX COMPETITION: Red Bull Circle of Balance competition takes place at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place, New Orleans, with 16 of the world’s best flatland BMX riders from nine countries competing. Tickets are $15 at win.gs/BIKENOLA.

FOOTBALL SKILLS CAMP: New Orleans Saints All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis’ Devoted Dreamers Academy will host a youth football skills camp Dec. 28-30 at Jesuit High School, 4133 Banks St. in New Orleans. Open to players in grades 7-12; cost is $350, with need-based scholarships available. To sign-up for the camp and after-school program visit: www.devoteddreamersacademy.org

CHILDREN’S CHORUS: Registration is open for The New Orleans Children’s Chorus. Placement hearings will be held for singers ages 10-18 for advanced chorus, but not for those aged 5-9. Hearings start at 4 p.m. Jan. 6 at the NOCC office in Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5800 Canal Blvd., New Orleans. Parents should contact Teena Baudier at (504) 388-8871 or email NOCChorus@outlook.com for more information and to schedule a placement hearing time.

HOLIDAYS

ST. BERNARD TOY GIVEAWAY: A gift giveaway will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 18 at the Sigur Civic Center, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette. Needy St. Bernard children up to age 12, accompanied by a parent or grandparent, can pick out a toy. A food basket also will be provided while supplies last, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Vouchers required; pick up at Ditto’s Copy Center, 908 W. Judge Perez Drive Chalmette. Co-sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council No. 5747 and Operation Merry Christmas.

TOY DRIVE AND CONCERT: A free (with a new toy) holiday concert celebrates “Christmas on Canal” at Warren Easton High School’s Legacy Field, 3019 Canal St., with performances by The Soul Rebels, the Trombone Shorty Academy, students from Warren Easton, special guests Le Bon Ton Babydolls, and Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. Dec. 16. Gates open at 6 p.m. Food trucks and vendors will be available. Visit tromboneshortyfoundation.org.

THE AMAZING ACRO-CATS: The trained felines of The Amazing Acro-Cats return to the AllWays Lounge & Cabaret at 2240 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans, Dec. 1-18. The Meowy Catmas special cats jumping through wreaths, rolling ornaments and pushing sleighs, and includes the Rock-Cats, the world’s only cat band. Tickets, $35 to $50, online at www.rockcatsrescue.org or at the door.

RIDES HOME: Through Jan. 2, residents of St. Bernard Parish who have too much to drink during the holiday season may call the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 to receive a free, safe ride home from a deputy, no questions asked. Callers will be given a ride home, but will not be taken to a bar, nightclub or to another party.

CONCERTS & CULTURE

NEW ORLEANS JAZZ MUSEUM: Tickets are on sale for a fall concert series to be presented by the Friends of the Cabildo at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave. The schedule includes:

Kyle Roussel tribute to Professor Longhair, 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, $30

Marcia Ball, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, $65

Sonny Landreth, 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, $65

The Iguanas, 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, $30.

Discounts are available for members. For tickets, visit friendsofthecabildo.org/foc-events-calendar.

CAMPS

LOUISIANA CHILDREN’S MUSEUM: Registration is open for winter camp for ages 4-8 at the Louisiana Children’s Museum, 15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans. Cozy Camp sessions are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 19-23 and Dec. 26-30. Cost is $65 a day, with discounts for museum members. For information, email camps@lcm.org.

BOOKS

‘FLUFFY’S CHRISTMAS GIFT’: Dr. Charles Page and Professor E. Sy (aka Rod Myers) will read from and sign books at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Gospel Bookstore, 91 Westbank Expressway, Gretna. The book sees Christmas through the eyes of a handmade ornament. Children ages 5-12 can make a Fluffy ornament. Visit scwguild.com or call William Roper (504) 362-7770 or Teena Myers (504) 939-7330.

‘CAJUN NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS’: A festive story time will mark the 50th anniversary of the book “Cajun Night Before Christmas” beginning at 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Garden District Book Shop, in The Rink at 2727 Prytania St., New Orleans. The story places jolly old St. Nicholas in a Louisiana bayou setting. Free.

‘THE GHOSTWRITER OF NEW ORLEANS’: Local author Laura Michaud will sign her book “The Ghostwriter of New Orleans” at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Blue Cypress Books, 8123 Oak St., New Orleans. In it, a teenage ghost returns to his New Orleans High school. Copies can be purchased online or during the event.

BOOK FAIR: Blue Cypress Books will present a book fair for adults from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at The Domino, 3044 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans, featuring new releases as well as seasoned favorites.

‘CURE: NEW ORLEANS DRINKS’: Neal Bodenheimer will sign his book, “Cure: New Orleans Drinks and How to Mix ’em,” from the award-winning local bar he founded at 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Blue Cypress Books, 8123 Oak St., New Orleans. Free samples of a featured drink will be available, first come, first served.

CLASSES

BEGINNING AND INTERMEDIATE GENEALOGY: The East Bank Regional branch of the Jefferson Parish Library has adjusted the dates of its free genealogy workshop sessions with librarian Gwen Kelley. All are Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.

Dec. 14, Genetic research and genealogy

Dec. 21, Genealogy proof standard.

SMART DRIVER: People 50 and older who complete the four-hour AARP Smart Driver class will receive a certificate that may qualify them for a car insurance discount. The next class will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 16 at Ochsner/Elmwood Fitness Center in Elmwood Shopping Center, 1200 S. Clearview Parkway, Harahan. The cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for others. To register, call (504) 828-3962 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

FREE EXERCISE CLASSES: The nonprofit Be Well — Come Together is organizing free exercise classes modified for all levels from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 2525 Apollo Ave., Harvey. No registration is required. For information, call (504) 368-2525 or email bewellcometogether@gmail.com.

MEETINGS

REPUBLICAN WOMEN’S CLUB OF JEFFERSON: Officers will be installed at a luncheon meeting Dec. 15 at Chateau Estates Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd., Kenner, beginning at 11:45 a.m. Bring an unwrapped toy for a child of either sex and any age for Toys for Tots. RSVP by texting (504) 416-6612 or at rwc.jeffparish@gmail.com by Dec. 11.

FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: The Christmas luncheon for Vernon N. Landry Chapter 1398 of the National Active and Employed Federal Employees Association will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at in the Sicilian Room of Rocky and Carlo’s Restaurant, 613 St. Bernard Highway. Along with installation of officers, there will be caroling and a gift auction, with all proceeds being donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.