Body removed from wreckage of helicopter after crash in poor

A body has been removed from the wreckage of a helicopter which crashed last night in treacherous weather conditions. The Robinson R44 four-seater crashed in a field in Brannockstown, roughly three miles south-east of Kilcullen in County Kildare, Ireland, on Sunday evening.

An undertaker’s hearse arrived on Monday morning to take away the body from the wreckage as a technical examination was conducted by investigators.

Gardai said it will aid the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU), which is leading the probe.

A spokesman said: “It is Gardai’s understanding that there has been one confirmed fatality in this crash.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner upon completion of an examination.”

