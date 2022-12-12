Body removed from wreckage of helicopter after crash in poor

A body has been removed from the wreckage of a helicopter which crashed last night in treacherous weather conditions. The Robinson R44 four-seater crashed in a field in Brannockstown, roughly three miles south-east of Kilcullen in County Kildare, Ireland, on Sunday evening.
An undertaker’s hearse arrived on Monday morning to take away the body from the wreckage as a technical examination was conducted by investigators.
Gardai said it will aid the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU), which is leading the probe.
A spokesman said: “It is Gardai’s understanding that there has been one confirmed fatality in this crash.
“A file will be prepared for the coroner upon completion of an examination.”
The AAIU tweeted: “The AAIU has now completed its on-site activities at Brannockstown, Co. Kildare following an accident involving a US-registered Robinson R44 helicopter that occurred on Sunday 11th December 2022.
“The wreckage is being transported under escort to the AAIU wreckage examination facility at Gormanston Co Meath for further assessment.
“The AAIU will consider all the circumstances surrounding the flight and a Preliminary Report will be published within one month of the accident.”
