Boy Meets Girl x Blueberry Takes On the Metaverse

Boy Meets Girl and House of Blueberry will release a four-piece digital fashion collection to be sold exclusively in Blueberry’s metaverse fashion boutique and catalog, starting Jan. 10.

The four digital wearables represent some of Boy Meets Girl’s bestsellers and brand staples in the physical world, such as leggings, sweatpants and two signature T-shirts. Roblox users can browse the virtual boutique and try on designs, creating customized digital identities for their avatars.

“As someone who was an early adopter of virtual markets, this was a natural partnership for me,” said Stacy Igel, founder and chief creative officer of Boy Meets Girl. “I’m thrilled to bring Boy Meets Girl into the metaverse in collaboration with House of Blueberry. During COVID-19, my son Dylan got to learn a lot about virtual worlds and has been teaching me about Roblox. So you can imagine how excited I am to share this collaboration and how excited he is too.”

Mishi McDuff, chief executive officer and founder of Blueberry, added, “We love the mission of the Boy Meets Girl brand and can’t wait to bring that positive energy into the metaverse. We think the iconic Boy Meets Girl branding will really come to life on Roblox and make for a fun, welcoming virtual experience for our community.”

Ts, leggings and hoodie sell for 85 Robux, and the beanie is 65 Robux.

House of Blueberry, which is currently building the largest digital fashion house in the universe, has had more than 20 million assets sold, 10,000 stock-keeping units and more than 400,000 unique customers. It has collaborations with Jonathan Simkhai and and the Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Roblox has 43.2 million daily active users, and 67 percent are under age 16.

Boy Meets Girl will carry its anti-bullying mission into the metaverse using positive messaging in the Blueberry virtual boutique.

In the real world, Boy Meets Girl has partnered with Saks Fifth Avenue, to carry its core kids unisex organic collection on Saks.com. The collection features an eight-piece sustainable kids collection, including its signature logo hoodies, sweatpants and Ts in mint, light pink, blue, black and heather grey. The retailer carried Boy Meets Girl pre-COVID-19 in 2019. The hoodies, sweatpants and long-sleeve pink T are 100 percent organic cotton, while the heather grey T is 88 percent cotton and 12 percent polyester. Kids’ sizes range from 6 to 14.

A look book that was styled and under the creative direction of Igel and co-styled by Bruce Estevez was shot by photographer Thomas Concordia in New York. The collection for Saks retails from $39 to $58.