British star shares vile online abuse after losing to top 60

Jodie Burrage has shared a glimpse at the vile online abuse tennis players are subject to following her 6-4 6-4 loss to Lucia Bronzetti at the Open de Limoges. The Italian world No 57 needed an hour and 40 minutes to dispatch the world No 133 and the Brit was inundated with a torrent of abuse on her Instagram account following the defeat despite being ranked 76 spots below her opponent.

Burrage was competing in the WTA 125k event in Limoges, France this week but received a tough draw as she faced sixth seed Bronzetti in the first round, losing in straight sets. It was a rollercoaster match that saw 23 break points between both players in total, with the British No 3 taking an early break lead in both sets before losing her advantage.

After falling in the opening round, the 23-year-old took to Instagram to share a screen recording of her notifications section which revealed dozens of vulgar comments – sadly not uncommon for tennis players who are often targeted by those who lost money betting on their matches. “Hahahaha I see everybody is in the Merry spirit,” the Kingston-born player wrote, managing to make light of the disgusting comments.

“U are amateur!!! U can’t win bronzetti, 2 set you win 1-3 and than match finished 6-4, tennis is not your sport. Go home and cooking,” one user named tigozdmrr wrote, while some messages contained death threats.

