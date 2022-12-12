Brits warned to post gits soon as stakes may cause Xmas





The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has called on its postal members to strike on December 14, 15, 23 and 24. The Royal Mail has said it is trying to keep the mail moving in the busy festive season despite the industrial action but deliveries are likely to be limited on those dates.

On the Royal Mail website, it says: “We recommend you post as early as possible to ensure your Christmas letters and parcels reach their destination in good time.” This Monday (December 12) is the last recommended date the company advises for Brits wishing 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed for and Royal Mail 48 cards and gifts to make sure they arrive on time for Christmas. This deadline may now have passed, but those still anxious to post to friends and family have until this Friday (December 16) to post using 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail 24 and Royal Mail Tracked 48. The Royal Mail website also states other services such as Royal Mail Tracked 24 can be used until next Monday (December 19) but they also advise that it is not recommended to wait until next week.

Nick Landon, the Royal Mail’s Chief Commercial Officer, has apologised to customers for any disruption their experience this holiday. He also asked customers to try and post as early as possible “to help us deliver Christmas”. Mr Landon said the CWU was “striking at our busiest time” and accused the union of “holding Christmas to ransom for our customers, businesses and families across the country”. Laura Joseph, the Royal Mail’s Customer Experience Director, also urged people to post their gifts and cards as soon as possible and said this Monday had likely been “even busier in Post Office branches as customers race to take advantage of the cheaper [second class] postage”. READ MORE: NHS strike action forcing health service to book taxis

Dave Ward, the General Secretary of the CWU has said the Royal Mail are “risking a Christmas meltdown” because of their “stubborn refusal to treat their employees with respect.” The Union leader said: “Postal workers want to get on with serving the communities they belong to, delivering Christmas gifts and tackling the backlog from recent weeks. “But they know their value, and they will not meekly accept the casualisation of their jobs, the destruction of their conditions and the impoverishment of their families.” He said that the Royal Mail has the power to stop the holiday strikes if they “begin treating their workers with respect, and meet with the union to resolve this dispute.”