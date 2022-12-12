Buyers Push Norway For Better Prices as Country Becomes Top EU

A combination of Norwegian production and abundant LNG imports has helped the European Union (EU) avoid gas shortages as Russia has throttled natural gas supply, but higher global prices are fueling calls for more flexibility in future supply contracts with Norway.

“Non-EU member Norway has become the top supplier of gas to Europe,” Rystad Energy analyst Mathias Schioldborg told NGI. “Higher demand from Europe and increased gas prices have incentivized Norwegian operators to scale up production.”

Europe has managed to fill storage inventories heading into winter with strong Norwegian supplies and LNG imports, which are on track to hit a record 122.73 million tons (Mt) in 2022, compared to 78.70 Mt last year, according to data from Kpler. Meanwhile, Norway has consistently been exporting over 300 million cubic meters/day via pipeline to EU members, or more than 10 Bcf/d, to Europe in recent months.

Although Norway has answered the call from Europe, the country is facing criticism over the huge jump in its oil and gas profits this year. Norway is projected to take in roughly $109 billion from the sector in 2022, or $82 billion more than in 2021, according to Norway’s Ministry of Finance.

Ceilings and Floors

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told news media earlier this year that Norway is open to discussing potential long-term gas agreements, but said companies like state-controlled Equinor ASA, rather than the Norwegian government, “have to be responsible for making short-term and long-term agreements with their clients in Europe.”

Equinor sells nearly 70% of Norway’s gas production. Since market liberalization in Europe, the energy company has sold gas on the spot market and direct to end users at prices linked to market benchmarks.

As the price of European gas nearly tripled this year, impacting the economies of EU member countries, potential buyers are asking for a price ceiling in contracts as they try to gain more control over soaring costs.

Norwegian gas producers, such as Aker BP ASA, have also floated the idea of including a price floor in long-term contracts that would limit high prices.

Schioldborg explained these kinds of contracts could be “favorable for the buyer as they will receive lower prices in the short-term. However, the price levels are likely to be higher than normal in the long-term to incentivize the producer to commit to the fixed price contracts.

“So, buyers overall are likely to pay higher prices than the spot market throughout the contract period,” Schioldberg added, “but will be protected from the high prices in the short-term.”

Equinor has offered flexibility on the length of gas supply contracts this year, but there has been no confirmation on flexible pricing terms.

UK utility Centrica plc signed a three-year supply deal with Equinor in June. It also agreed to a 10-year supply deal for the Polish Oil and Gas Co. in September. It has since signed deals with other buyers, including Switzerland’s Gaznat SA and Danish power supplier Ørsted AS.

But a 20-year supply deal between Equinor and the UK government fell apart following months of negotiation. The asking price was reportedly considered too high. The UK Treasury aired concerns that consumers would be left paying high bills if wholesale gas prices fell in the future.

Projects For Future Exports

Despite disagreements over prices, Norway continues to be a “stable and reliable gas supplier to Europe,” Store said recently, with planned expansions and new projects ensuring a steady supply of gas.

Norway’s production increase has been predominantly driven by the ramp-up of gas production from the Troll field in the North Sea and Equinor’s Hammerfest LNG facility, which resumed production earlier this year after a fire knocked it offline in 2020.

On Monday, Equinor disclosed gas had started flowing from a new offshore development that could send an estimated 18 billion cubic meters (Bcm) of additional gas to Hammerfest LNG. Infrastructure at the Askeladd structure, a satellite to the prolific Snøhvit field northwest of Hammerfest, was completed in 2020, but the firm has had to wait to place the project online while repairs were made at Hammerfest following a fire the same year.

Equinor management said Askeladd is the first of several developing projects that could provide more gas for Hammerfest in the near future. It is also developing two additional wells for a project dubbed Askeladd West, as well as plans to decarbonize Snøhvit production with compression and electrification upgrades.

Total production on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) is expected to increase to 121 Bcm this year from 115 Bcm in 2021, according to Rystad.

Schioldberg said NCS production is likely to remain at a high level until 2030.

“Gas production from large fields including Troll, Oseberg, Snøhvit and Ormen Lang will supply exports into the next decade.”

The Norwegian energy ministry earlier this month approved Equinor’s plan to expand development in the North Sea’s Oseberg fields, which are projected to increase output to around 196 million boe. Most of that will be gas and is slated to be exported beginning in 2026. Oseberg is expected to produce 100 Bcm of gas between 2022 and 2040, Equinor said.

Equinor’s Irpa field is expected to begin production in late 2026 and produce gas until 2039. Natural gas from Aker BP’s Noaka area is also scheduled to start production in 2027. Those projects are supported by tax breaks from the government.