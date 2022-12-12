Call of Duty League’s 2023 Major One offers seasonally-themed

‘Tis the season for Call of Duty esports.

This weekend’s Major One for the 2023 Call of Duty League season will feature holiday-themed viewership drops for those who tune in to the matches, the CDL announced today. Think of it as a bunch of stocking stuffers for CDL fans, MW2 pub-stompers, and Warzone 2 grinders.

The biggest reward of the weekend is the Candy Cane weapon blueprint for what appears to be the P890 pistol, sporting red and green stripes along with some gold accents. Santa and Krampus alike would be proud.

Other viewership awards specific to the weekend include several emblems, XP tokens, and calling cards, all of which are progressively attained through watching matches on the Call of Duty Twitch page as the event wears on.

These Major One rewards are in addition to the existing rewards of double XP tokens that are available throughout the CDL season. The league returned to Twitch this year after spending its first three seasons exclusively on YouTube.

The first Major of the 2023 CDL season begins this Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.