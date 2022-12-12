Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Gulag Bug Lets Players Execute Teammates

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player accidentally discovers a new bug inside of the Gulag that allows them to execute their teammates after winning.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is no stranger to bugs, but the latest one lets players commit the ultimate betrayal against teammates. As a constantly evolving live-service title, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 already has experienced a number of bugs and glitches, both the visual and game breaking kind. With updates constantly rolling out and changing things just about each week, the chances of things breaking remains high as it was for the original Warzone experience.

Outside of a nasty bug that locked players out of Warzone 2 completely near launch, the experience has been fairly smooth besides the occasional glitch or visual error. Hackers make their appearance from time to time, and the infamous God Mode glitch may or may not have struck Warzone 2 players in the last couple of weeks. While that issue doesn’t appear to be widespread at the moment, one player has come across a strange glitch inside the Gulag which could be a problem for teammates if left unchecked.

Over on the official Call of Duty Warzone subreddit, a player named Kazukii18 posted a short video clip of a Gulag showdown they were involved in. This new rendition of the Warzone 2 Gulag features a 2v2 match where the winning side both get redeployed. While teamwork is paramount to success, Kazukii18 discovered a surprising bug that allowed them to execute their teammate during the match. After seemingly claiming victory over their opponents, Kazukii’s teammate fast facing away in a similar spot to where the final enemy went down. After getting the melee kill, the game essentially caused Kazukii’s character to enter the execution animation on his teammate, seemingly forgetting that he wasn’t an enemy player.

Thankfully, the game redeployed both winning characters, so there was no harm in the execution, though why it happened in the first place remains a mystery. Many comments on the Call of Duty: Warzone thread joke that Kazukii earned a rare triple kill or committed the ultimate act of betrayal. Some speculate that since the match ended, the other player was flagged as an enemy since they’re redeployed. Either way, the clip is tagged as a bug in the hopes that a developer would see it and provide a fix for it in the future.

Even with bugs ands glitches popping up every so often, many players have already begun to try and shape the Warzone experience into something new and fresh. While fans are constantly posting clips of surprising moments or incredible feats, some have chosen to really push the gameplay in new directions such as one Warzone player who decided to act as an Uber driver for others.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

