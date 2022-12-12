Can eating potatoes increase the risk of type two diabetes?

“Regarding potatoes, we can’t say they have a benefit in terms of type two diabetes, but they also aren’t bad if prepared in a healthy way.”

In order to minimise your risk of type 2 diabetes, it seems eating any type of potatoe is not the way to do it.

Reducing your blood sugar does, however, require eating a healthy diet, full of vegetables, frequent exercise, and maintaining a healthy weight.

The NHS recommends people to engage in 150 minutes of movement each week, which could include walking, swimming, or cycling.