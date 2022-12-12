‘Cannot Wait to Hold My Beloved..’ – Jailed Tennis Star Boris

Boris Becker, the former German tennis player, who is imprisoned in Great Britain, will be returning home soon. Becker will return to Germany after receiving an early release from prison. After serving an eight-month prison sentence, the former German star will soon be reunited with his mother. His emotional mother shared a few words in an interview.

The elderly mother of Becker, Elvira Becker, expressed her happiness at the prospect of seeing her son again after he spent eight months in an English prison. The disgraced tennis legend will soon leave HMP Huntercombe. He has completed eight months of a 30-month sentence.

Boris Becker will soon reunite with his elderly mother

Boris Becker was found guilty and imprisoned earlier this year. He had tried to hide assets worth $210.5 million from his creditors. Becker was accepted for a fast-track program that allows for the deportation of foreign nationals. His 87-year-old mother shared that it was the best Christmas present she could have asked for. She stated, “I can’t wait to hold my beloved son in my arms.”

He won’t be able to return to the UK until his entire sentence has been served. Becker won’t have to complete the remainder of his sentence because he will most probably return to Germany the following week. He is currently housed at a category B prison.

The jury had found the former No. 1 and three-time Wimbledon champion guilty of four offenses related to his bankruptcy. He had concealed $450,000 worth of assets that were distributed to various third parties.

The German instructed other prisoners about Greek philosophy

Becker, according to reports, is a well-liked inmate in prison. He has taught exercise classes to his fellow inmates along with the Greek art of stoicism. The 54-year-old German has reportedly been a resident of the UK since 2012. Becker will be automatically deported because he is a non-British foreign national who has served a lengthy prison term.

The six-time Grand Slam winner regularly exercised in the gym and has lost more than 18 pounds. He instructed 45 prisoners in nutrition, crisis management, and a unique form of yoga and meditation. Let us know what you think about the German tennis player in the comments below.